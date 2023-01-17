Tuesday night featured a battle at the top of the WDA, when Legacy traveled to MAYSA Arena to face off with the Minot Magicians.
High School Hockey Scores:
|Boys:
|Minot Magicians
|1
|Legacy Sabers
|4
|Final
|Boys:
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|3
|Dickinson Midgets
|4
|Final-SO
|Boys:
|Mandan Braves
|1
|Bismarck Demons
|3
|Final
|Boys:
|Bottineau-Rugby Braves
|9
|Hazen-Beulah North Stars
|6
|Final
|Girls:
|Legacy-Bismarck
|1
|Mandan Braves
|6
|Final
|Girls:
|Century Patriots
|3
|Dickinson Midgets
|2
|Final-OT