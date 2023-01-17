Tuesday night featured a battle at the top of the WDA, when Legacy traveled to MAYSA Arena to face off with the Minot Magicians.

High School Hockey Scores:

Boys:Minot Magicians1Legacy Sabers4Final
Boys:Jamestown Blue Jays3Dickinson Midgets4Final-SO
Boys:Mandan Braves1Bismarck Demons3Final
Boys:Bottineau-Rugby Braves9Hazen-Beulah North Stars6Final
Girls:Legacy-Bismarck1Mandan Braves6Final
Girls:Century Patriots3Dickinson Midgets2Final-OT