The Patriots currently sit near the bottom of the standings in the west but had encouraging play against both Grand Forks teams last week.

Junior Max Vig has been a bright spot for Century, leading the team in scoring with six goals and three assists. The defenseman has been known for his ability to turn defense into offense at the flip of a switch.

“Personally, I think I’m offensive-minded,” says Junior Max Vig. “I know Ole says it all the time in the locker room that, he wants his defensemen up in the play as much as he can and I’m playing my role on both ends of the ice, offense, and defense.”

“A lot of times we have to train our defensemen to jump up in the play because they’re so passive growing up,” says HC Troy Olson. “But Max has a great offensive skillset and he gets the green light whenever he wants.”

