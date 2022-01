Saturday afternoon four of the top five girls hockey teams in the state competed against each other.

In Bismarck, it was the Blizzard hosting Fargo North-South, a team they sit just one point behind. Fargo North-South prevailed in overtime to defeat Bismarck 3-2.

In Minot, the No. 1 ranked Fargo Davies Eagles came to town with just one blemish on their record. The Eagles kept it that way with a 3-1 win over the No. 5 Majettes.