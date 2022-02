The Bismarck Blizzard entered Saturday with wins in nine of their last ten games, and sitting comfortably at No. 2 in the state.

The Blizzard took some time to warm up Saturday against Grand Forks going scoreless through the first period, but things took a turn in the second. The Blizzard found the net twice in the second period.

They’d go on to add two more in the third to win 4-2.