Hockey: Bismarck Bobcats add three more through NAHL Supplemental Draft

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck Bobcats added a few players to their roster with the supplemental draft yesterday.

KXsports had the chance to talk to head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie. The bobcats had three selections, including forward Ben Troumbly, who, while undersized, will bring a playmaking ability that Sevedie can’t wait to showcase.

“He’s not necessarily a big guy but he plays hard and he’s just an all-around really good hockey player,” says Head Coach/General Manager Layne Sedevie. “But to me, he’s crafty. He’s a powerplay specialist type of kid, and to me, that’s why he has so much value at that pick.”

The NAHL entry draft is set for July 21st.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

West Morton Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Morton Golf"

Burgum in D.C.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum in D.C."

Dr. Wynne & Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne & Face Masks"

Nonprofits feeling the effects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofits feeling the effects"

Snow Shack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Shack"

Safe Church Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Church Services"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wearing a Mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearing a Mask"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13"

Census Offices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Offices"

Road Bumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Bumps"

Bicycle Boom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bicycle Boom"

Quilt Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilt Tradition"

Wearing Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearing Masks"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Coal Creek Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek Closure"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge