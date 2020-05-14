Hockey: Bismarck Bobcats add three more through NAHL Supplemental Draft

The Bismarck Bobcats added a few players to their roster with the supplemental draft yesterday.

KXsports had the chance to talk to head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie. The bobcats had three selections, including forward Ben Troumbly, who, while undersized, will bring a playmaking ability that Sevedie can’t wait to showcase.

“He’s not necessarily a big guy but he plays hard and he’s just an all-around really good hockey player,” says Head Coach/General Manager Layne Sedevie. “But to me, he’s crafty. He’s a powerplay specialist type of kid, and to me, that’s why he has so much value at that pick.”

The NAHL entry draft is set for July 21st.