Hockey: Bismarck Bobcats draft Minot’s Charlie Larsen with their first pick in the 2021 NAHL Draft

The Bismarck Bobcats will enter their 25th season in 2021, hoping to make it a memorable one by adding young promising players in this year’s NAHL Draft.

The Bobcats picking 16th overall in this year’s draft, two picks in the first round, and they go with defense in their first two selections. Their first pick is Charlie Larsen, a native of Minot, who has been playing junior hockey the last few seasons in Colorado. Head Coach Layne Sedevie says Larsen is a player that is comfortable handling the puck, one that can create offense from the position.

“To me, that was our main concern,” says Sedevie. “He was a guy that, I like our D to be able to advance the puck and get up in the play and allow them to develop that way. He’s a big reason that his game fits what we do here and I think he’s going to be really good with us.”