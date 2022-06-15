Wednesday was draft day in the NAHL, as the Bismarck Bobcats made four selections to add to the 2022-23 roster.

The first pick for Bismarck came in the 2nd round, selecting Colby Brown, a left-wing out of Highlands Ranch Colorado. Brown had 18 goals and 18 assists last season for the Olds Grizzleys’. The 19-year-old is part of four forwards selected by Bismarck, an area of need that head coach and GM Layne Sedevie wanted to address, balancing between finding value and filling a hole with each pick.

“That’s probably the million-dollar question we go over and over again,” says Sedevie. “We really liked our D coming back and what we have tendered back there. We felt like we got the right players at the right time. So it’s one of those things where you look at value versus what you need. But I like what we got our value and what we got for those picks too.”

Bobcats Selections:

2nd Rd (31st Pick): LW Colby Brown (Highlands Ranch, CO)

2nd Rd (40th Pick): RW Evan Hunter (Appleton, WI)

3rd Rd (81st Pick): F Nolan Nenow (Jamestown, ND)

4th Rd (98th Pick): F Conner Thompson (Lino Lakes, MN)