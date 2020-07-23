Hockey: Bismarck Bobcats react to 2020 entry draft

The Bismarck Bobcats added a significant number of players through the NAHL Entry draft this week.

Speaking to head coach and GM Layne Sedevie, the goal going into the draft was replacing a lot of veteran talent that the Bobcats ended up losing this summer. Due to the pandemic, Sedevie believes the draft leaned a little more American as far as talent, with hopes that these players will actually hit the ice next season.

“I think you seen a lot of teams go that direction,” says head coach Layne Sedevie. “I think there’s just a lot of unknown in that situation right now. And I think that’s why a lot of teams went with some junior hockey players that are American born and are looking to stay in the states this year.”