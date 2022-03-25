There weren’t a lot of goals scored to start the season for the Bismarck Bobcats.

“I think with the hole that we dug it’s pretty impressive really when you think about it,” Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie said. “I wasn’t thinking for a point there we were going to get to 20 wins.”

The Bobcats won just five of their first 20 games. Now things have changed, winning 15 of their previous 20. Part of that is to the credit of key pieces getting back on the ice.

“To me, you need some of those veterans to allow those young guys some time to grow, and we didn’t really have that right away,” Sedevie said.

The main spark has come on offense where familiarity with each other is paying off.”We haven’t changed the lines in a while so guys are really comfortable with their linemates, and every line has been buzzing for us recently,” forward Quinn RudRud said.

The Bobcats are averaging more goals per game since their turnaround, getting back to the simplicity of finding the net.

“We’ve got good depth upfront and there are guys on the back end that have been contributing for us too, so we’ve kind of played four lines and feel like we have good depth up front,” Sedevie said.

They’ll need all four lines to continue contributing with just eight games left in the regular season.

“We’ve definitely had our backs against the wall all year,” RudRud said. “We’ve just got to take it one game at a time for sure and the big picture will all pan out.”

The Bobcats are back at home this weekend against the top team in the division, St. Cloud.