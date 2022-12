Saturday was a dominant day for home hockey teams on both the girls and boys side of things.

Girls Mandan 6 West Fargo United 1 Final Girls Williston 6 Devils Lake 5 Final Girls Grand Forks 1 Minot 0 Final Girls Fargo North-South 5 Dickinson 2 Final Boys Mandan 5 Devils Lake 3 Final Boys Bismarck 3 Williston 1 Final Boys Dickinson 7 Bottineau-Rugby 0 Final Boys Fargo Davies 3 Legacy 2 Final