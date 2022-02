Only three games hit the ice on Tuesday night as weather postponed other games. It was a Bismarck-Minot battle on the girls side that took center stage, as the teams entered the night separated by just six points in the standings.

Tuesday Hockey Scores:

(G) Bismarck Blizzard 5, Minot Majettes 0

(B) Legacy Sabers 1, Century Patriots 3

(B) Dickinson Midgets , Bismarck Demons

(B) Jamestown Blue Jays vs Williston Coyotes – PDD

(B) Bottineau-Rugby Braves vs Minot Magicians – PDD