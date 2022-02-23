This week the Bismarck Blizzard has a chance to win their 8th state title in the last 10 years, entering the state tournament as the two seed.

The one big advantage this year is the number of close games they have found themselves in – nine of them decided by just one goal. That includes a shootout loss to top-seeded Fargo Davies last weekend, and the Blizzard will have redemption on their minds in Grand Forks.

“That’s one of those things, you know, you don’t always have a great start and sometimes things just don’t go your way at the beginning of a hockey game,” head coach Tim Meyer said. “You need to have a mentality that it’s a full 51 minutes, and you can score two goals in 17 minutes if you’re down in the third period. It’s been nice that our kids have kind of realized that and they’ve been able to focus on making sure that we play a full game, and so far so good with some of those overtimes and those shootouts for us.”

Bismarck opens the state tournament on Thursday against No. 7 seed Jamestown.