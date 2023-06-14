Draft day is two words that can bring hope to any sports fan, and it’s no different for the Bismarck Bobcats faithful, as the NAHL Draft was held on Wednesday.

The Bobcats had the 15th overall selection after finishing just outside of a playoff spot a year ago. Bismarck going with Carter Cormier from the Selkirk Steelers, the forward is over six feet tall and scored 50-plus points last season in the MJHL. The 19-year-old is part of a focus on one position for head coach and GM Layne Sedevie.

“You know, when you look at our draft and what we kind of went after, we went after pieces that we really needed up front,” says Sedevie. “When you look at our protected list, not many years are you eligible to return all eight defensemen and feel really good about what we have in net, so obviously, forwards were a big concern for us.”