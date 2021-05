The Bismarck Bobcats have bragging rights for the regular season over the Minot Minotauros.

The Bobcats defeated the Minotauros on their home ice Saturday night by a score of 6-3. The Bobcats had a 7-4 record against the Minotauros during the 2021 regular season.

Both teams are set for the Robertson Cup Playoffs in the next few weeks.