Hockey: Century and Minot advance to WDA Championship, Bismarck advances to state qualifier

Thursday night the WDA hockey tournament rolled on with teams competing for a chance to play on the final day of the tournament.

In Minot, the Magi advanced to the WDA championship game for the first time in six years.

In Bismarck, the Century Patriots won their 13th game in a row. The Patriots defeated Williston 4-3 in overtime to move on to the WDA title game against Minot.

The Bismarck Demons also punched their ticket to keep playing on Saturday. The Demons defeated Mandan 7-1.

Dickinson defeated Jamestown 3-2 in overtime to move on to play Saturday.

