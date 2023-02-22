With the potential for more snow tomorrow the boys hockey teams from the west are already making their way to Grand Forks for the state tournament.

One team no stranger to the big stage is Century. The Patriots are back fighting for the title after missing out on it last season after defeating Mandan in the WDA tournament.

With making appearances in 16 of the last 17 tournaments they are using that experience to help calm nerves but focusing on the task ahead to bring the first title home.

“It’s a bit different style out there a little faster they’re a little heavier on their sticks and so we will try to get into that a little bit maybe watch some film of the games we played against the east teams. It’s not going to take the planets to align or anything to get a W out there we just have to do what we do well and have a good weekend,” Troy Olson, Head Coach, said.

“Great team defense and just shell it on got to get pucks backdoor,” Rigley Astle, Forward, said.

The Patriots close out day one against Fargo South puck drop at approximately 8 p.m.