Hockey: Century wins big at home, Minot girls defeat Mandan in OT

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday night the Century Patriots’ hockey team won its sixth straight game moving them into third place in the WDA.

The Patriots defeated Dickinson 15-0 in a huge win at home.

On the girls side, Minot picked up a 3-2 overtime win over Mandan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

United Tribes Basketball

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

SNAP increase

Fire & COVID-19

GoPro found after 6 years at the bottom of Honolulu ocean returned to owner

Local Election Parties

Vaccine Debate

DAPL Appeal

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Winter Driving Reminders

Chocolates for Shopping

Firefighter Competition

Memory Bears

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/26

Weather Zoom

Mugshot Bill

NDC JAN 26

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News