Hockey: Century’s offense coming alive in time for the postseason

The Century Patriots are one of the hottest teams on ice right now with a 12 game win streak, and a chance to compete for a WDA championship.

“The one seed doesn’t mean anything if we don’t play our game,” senior Cullen Curl said. “Obviously it worked throughout the season playing Century hockey, because we’re the one seed now, so I think if we continue doing that we should be alright.”

After starting the season 2-2, the Patriots are tearing through WDA opponents averaging 5.5 points per game, while also leading the region in goals for and against.

“Obviously every coach would like to see more scoring, but it’s not always easy to do,” head coach Troy Olson said.

Luckily for the Patriots they have Colton Schulte who is second in the region with 17 goals.

“A lot of the goalies in this WDA are very good, and the biggest thing is just getting pucks to the net and making sure that you capitalize on all your chances,” senior Colton Schulte said.

Schulte isn’t doing it alone. The Patriots have seven players who have scored five or more goals this season.

“I think we’ve got a lot of seniors that have been here before, and know how to win, and I think we’ve got three or four lines that can put the puck in the back of the net,” Schulte said.

That experience could help the Patriots throughout the postseason. Especially when scoring is at a premium with six Patriots’ games being decided by one goal.

“These guys just end up finding a way, you know,” Olson said. “We really don’t do it the same any time. Sometimes we get behind, sometimes we score first, but I think when it comes tournament time it helps that they’re battle tested and they’ve been there before.”

The Patriots will play in Minot on Saturday.