Bottineau-Rugby hasn’t had an ideal season record-wise so far this season, but having one of top goal scorers in the WDA helps them compete with top teams.

Junior Forward Colton Getzlaff has played hockey for most of his young life, taking up skating when he was two years old.

Now in his third year of high school hockey, Getzlaff is second in the WDA with 10 goals this season.

“I just try to bring the most I can to the team and help them out as best as I can. I just tried to be the best player I could be when I was young and get as good as I could and score as many goals as I could,” Getzlaff said.

“He’s a heck of a goal scorer, I mean he’s got an amazing shot. His shot is a next-level shot and he works hard. He sets the tone in practice every day. He’s a physical player. He’s a guy we can rely on when we need him,” Head Coach Jesse Nostdahl said.

And that work ethic has helped him step into a bigger role with the Braves.

“Early on his first two years here he’s had a lot of playmakers around him, so he didn’t have a lot of pressure, and now this year, he’s probably got more of that pressure on him to score goals, so it’s just trying to learn how to play the game a little bit differently and it takes time. He’s doing great so far and hopefully, his development just keeps going up and up and the year goes on,” Nostdahl said.

“It’s fun to be at the point watching him just go to work in the corners, or just go to work in general and just score,” Defender Jacob Shriver said.

While he still has another year of high school to go, Getzlaff hopes to someday be on the ice at the next level.

“Eventually If I could, I’d like to play junior hockey and If I can keep going, play college somewhere, that’d be awesome,” Getzlaff said.

“I feel like it’s kind of hard to get into that next level, but those teams are always looking for those guys that are going to go out there and work for them, and that’s what he has is just that work ethic, and everything like that,” Shriver said.