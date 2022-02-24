Video Courtesy of WDAY

The State Hockey Tournament got underway in Fargo, with some new faces representing the west on the boys side, while the Blizzard had hopes of returning to championship form.

State Hockey Quarterfinal Scores:

(G) #1 Fargo Davies 6, #8 Grand Forks 1

(G) #4 West Fargo 2, #5 Mandan 1

(G) #2 Bismarck 6, #7 Jamestown 3

(G) #3 Fargo North-South 5, #6 Minot 0

(B) #1 Jamestown 2, #4 West Fargo Sheyenne 3

(B) #2 Fargo Davies 3, #3 Minot 1

(B) #1 Fargo South-Shanley 4, #4 Mandan 1

(B) #2 Legacy 0, #3 Grand Forks Red River 6