Both Bismarck and Century got a second crack at the Grand Forks Schools on the ice, with hopes of improving on last night’s results.
Hockey Scores:
|Boys:
|Bismarck Demons
|0
|GF Central
|7
|Final
|Boys:
|Century Patriots
|1
|GF Red River
|8
|Final
|Boys:
|Williston Coyotes
|2
|May-Port Ice Dawgs
|6
|Final
|Boys:
|Minot Magicians
|4
|Mankato East, MN
|3
|Final-OT
|Girls:
|Blaine, MN
|4
|Century Patriots
|0
|Final
|Girls:
|East Grand Forks, MN
|2
|Legacy-Bismarck
|4
|Final
|Girls:
|Sartell-Sauk Rapids, MN
|2
|Minot Majettes
|0
|Final