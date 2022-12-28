Both Bismarck and Century got a second crack at the Grand Forks Schools on the ice, with hopes of improving on last night’s results.

Hockey Scores:

Boys:Bismarck Demons0GF Central7Final
Boys:Century Patriots1GF Red River8Final
Boys:Williston Coyotes2May-Port Ice Dawgs6Final
Boys:Minot Magicians4Mankato East, MN3Final-OT
Girls:Blaine, MN4Century Patriots0Final
Girls:East Grand Forks, MN2Legacy-Bismarck4Final
Girls:Sartell-Sauk Rapids, MN2Minot Majettes0Final