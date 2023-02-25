Saturday marks the end of the regular season for girls hockey, and while there was just one game on the slate it was a big one.

Both Legacy-Bismarck and West Fargo had punched a ticket to state in Minot before the game, but there were seeding implications. A West Fargo win would move them up to the state’s No. 3 seed. A win for Legacy-Bismarck meant taking over the No. 6 seed.

West Fargo got out to a 1-0 lead after one period, but Legacy-Bismarck found answers late. They came from behind to win 3-2 in overtime.