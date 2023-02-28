Legacy Bismarck makes their title chase debut Thursday, as the former Bismarck Blizzard players are finding ways to win down the stretch, including a notable result against top-ranked Fargo Davies, winning on the road in overtime.

Legacy-Bismarck has found the win column in seven of their last nine games, recognizing that their team speed has been their strongest asset on the ice.

“We’re not being tentative anymore,” says head coach Nick Johnson. “Early in the season, pre-Christmas, even January time frame, we were tentative and we would try and overthink the game. Trying to come up with things in our head that we were trying to do.”

“Now we’re just reading and reacting and playing hockey, just for the game right now,” says Johnson. “And it’s fun to watch our girls really try and propel themselves, and the speed that we come within our game right now is really nice.”

As for the matchup in the quarterfinals, Legacy-Bismarck will faceoff with Mandan, a team that gave them fits both times they played them. The players know it’ll have to be a faster start in this one if they hope to pull off the upset.

“They have fast skaters that know how to put the puck in the net,” says Defenseman Anne Hulst. “And those games, we just started off rough. We got in a rough patch and then they capitalized on it and so it didn’t really end well for us, but we’re hoping this time that we can show what we can do and we get it done.”