The drama on the ice was plentiful Saturday afternoon with two of the top three teams in the west meeting in boys hockey.

Legacy’s boys defeated Mandan 2-1 in overtime. It’s the second time the two teams have met this season, and both games have gone to overtime, with Mandan winning the first contest 4-3.

In girl’s hockey, Minot defeated Grand Forks 3-1 to move to 6-2-1-2 on the season.