The boys hockey state tournament starts Thursday, February 23 with four teams from the west heading to Grand Forks, one of those teams is Legacy.

The Sabers beat Minot in the WDA championship to win the programs first ever West Region title.

Now they turn their attention to their first round game.

In only their second year as a program Legacy heads back to state for a second straight season.

The team feels better prepared for the state stage this time around.

“I think for us it’s about simplifying our game I think we really rely on playing as a 5-man unit working on our puck movement and working on close pass options all throughout the ice and that takes a little effort to make sure where getting open,” Head Coach Mario Lamoureux said.

“Last year it didn’t really go our way at all what so ever but this year we got a way stronger group going into the tournament no matter who we’re playing we just got to go out and leave it all out there especially that first game,” Junior Forward Marcus Butts said.