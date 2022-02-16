The Legacy Sabers are one of the better stories in boys hockey, entering the WDA Regional tournament as a three seed in their first season as a program.

The Sabers will begin their quest to a state tournament with a quarterfinal matchup against WDA defending champs Century, which is fitting because the players feel they figured out how to win when they played the Patriots earlier in the year.

“Started that first time we played Century,” says sophomore Jameson Johnson. “I feel like, a big crosstown game, we got a win in overtime, it was a big game for us as a team.”

“We’ve had a big emphasis on just being hard on the puck,” says head coach Mario Lamoureux. “Defending extremely hard and I think we’ve done a good job responding and getting better at that throughout the year.”

Quarterfinals Schedule:

#1 Jamestown Blue Jays vs #9 Mandan Braves – 11 am

#4 Bismarck Demons vs #5 Williston Coyotes – 1:15 pm

#2 Minot Magicians vs #7 Bottineau-Rugby – 5 pm

#3 Legacy Sabers vs #6 Century Patriots – 7:15 pm