A new WDA boys hockey champion was crowned Saturday at the Maysa Arena.

Minot and Legacy, the top two seeds in the tournament, already had a spot in the state tournament, but battled it out for the conference title. The Sabers won 4-2 to win their first ever WDA title in just the program’s second year of existence.

Jamestown and Century both won qualifier games on Saturday to advance to the state tournament in Grand Forks next weekend.