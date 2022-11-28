The puck drops for high school girl hockey teams across the state this week, one of those teams is the Minot Majettes looking to improve from last year.

The Majettes come off a loss in a consolation game against Jamestown in the state tournament. Co-Head Coach Chris Stokke said the mix of new and veteran talent is great this season and will be put to work with three games this week.

Early this season they are focusing on the fundamentals to get from good to great.

“Keeping it simple, learning from the little things, focusing on those little things because we can’t get to that next step without making sure our little things are really taken care of well.” Stokke said.

“Definitely can’t take a day off this year. Last year we got ourselves caught lacking taking some days off not working as hard as we could definitely this year we’re not going to let that happen and we are working pretty hard,” Taylyn Cope, Senior Forward, said.