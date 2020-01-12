Hockey: Mandan and Minot in action, UMary falls, Bobcats and Minotauros can’t get it done at home

It was a busy day of hockey in North Dakota, with high school, college, and junior hockey all in action Saturday.

Minot faced off against Fargo Davies at home, falling 7-1 in a tough game.

Mandan had a doubleheader, starting with the girls, who had a tough time with Fargo Davies, losing 7-0. The boys got a close win over Bottineau-Rugby 5-4.

UMary couldn’t make it two straight against Providence, losing a tight 2-1 game.

In junior hockey, the Bobcats and the Minotauros both lose close games at home.