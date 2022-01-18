Hockey: Mandan boys win overtime thriller; Blizzard shut out Dickinson

Despite postponements across the state, two games remained on the hockey schedule in the WDA.

On the boys side, Bismarck and Mandan both had their eyes on the win column. The Demons came into the game with back-to-back losses, while the Braves came in with three consecutive losses.

For the girls, Bismarck and Dickinson both came into their matchup with wins in their previous games. It was a dominant Blizzard effort from the start with Bismarck scoring just 59 seconds into the game.

Boys Scores:

Mandan (5), Bismarck (4)

Girls Scores:

Bismarck (7), Dickinson (0)