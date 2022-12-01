Thursday night was a busy one for high school hockey teams with four games on the ice for the boys and girls.
|Girls
|Mandan
|5
|Legacy-Bismarck
|3
|Final
|Girls
|Century
|3
|Jamestown
|4
|Final
|Boys
|Mandan
|4
|Legacy
|3
|Final
|Boys
|Hazen-Beulah
|0
|Bismarck
|6
|Final
by: Luke Gamble
Posted:
Updated:
Thursday night was a busy one for high school hockey teams with four games on the ice for the boys and girls.
|Girls
|Mandan
|5
|Legacy-Bismarck
|3
|Final
|Girls
|Century
|3
|Jamestown
|4
|Final
|Boys
|Mandan
|4
|Legacy
|3
|Final
|Boys
|Hazen-Beulah
|0
|Bismarck
|6
|Final
Sports Director
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter