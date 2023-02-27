The Girls State Hockey Tournament is set to begin Thursday in the Magic City, and the Mandan Braves look to be the west team that comes out on top.

The Braves enter this tournament as a three-seed, a position built on going nearly perfect against west opponents throughout the regular season, with just a lone loss in a shootout to the Minot Majettes. Head Coach Ben Hertz feels that his team has gotten to this point because of their depth, with numerous playing in double digits in scoring on the team.

“We’ve always had not a big senior class,” says Hertz. “We’ve always been some of the younger age groups. We definitely have great seniors, don’t get me wrong and we have in the past. It’s just always been kind of a younger base carrying the load kind of team and now they’re getting older so, I think that’s where we are seeing the spreading out of the scoring.”

The Braves will take on Legacy/Bismarck, a team in its first year of existence after the break up of the Bismarck Blizzard. Mandan won both games by a combined score of 11-4 but hasn’t played them since January 17th, over a month and a half ago. The players feel the key to this opening-round matchup is their familiarity with the athletes on Legacy-Bismarck’s roster.

“Well I watched the Legacy game the other day and they had a lot of good shots and they’re a quick team,” says Junior Mikayla Fleck. “I think we definitely need to have high intensity throughout all of our practices this week as well as moving on to state and just crisp passes on the ice and positive attitudes.”