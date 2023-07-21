A great opportunity awaits Minot Native Mason Morelli after signing his first NHL deal.

After recording five goals and eight assists along the Hershey Bears Calder Cup Championship run, Morelli inked a two-year deal worth nearly $800,000 per year with the Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.

While Morelli’s path to this pro deal wasn’t a typical one, he’s grateful for the role his hometown has played in his journey.

“”I’ve had a lot of people and that have helped me. It’s been a lot of training and good advice throughout my career and I just owe a lot to the town of Minot and all of the people here, especially my family. It’s been pretty cool and I’m just really thankful,” Mason Morelli said.

After five years of minor league hockey leading up to this next hockey season, Morelli is on a two-way deal with the Knights, which doesn’t guarantee him a spot on the NHL roster.

“I definitely have to work my way to hopefully get a chance with the Knights because I’m sure I’ll still be in the American League but hopefully, one day I can earn a chance and see how it goes from there but I’m just really looking forward to it and it should be a fun new opportunity and a new challenge,” Mason Morelli said.

“I tell him a lot, just don’t let anything stand in your way. If you want it bad enough, you’ll figure a way to make it happen and work. Good things can happen to people from North Dakota. You just might not get them as frequently as people from other parts of the country,” Mason’s Dad, Matt Morelli said.

Morelli recently enjoyed some time off in his hometown before beginning offseason training in Omaha, then moving to Sin City in mid-September.