Saturday’s 4-1 win at Mandan gave Minot Boys Hockey it’s 18th West Region regular championship in program history.

“What helped us the most was probably just working as a team and doing what we do well. Sticking to game plan, following what the coaches say and having teamwork in general,” Sophomore Forward Mackley Morelli said.

“We found it somewhere around two weeks ago. We played really well at home against Bottineau and then we followed that up with scoring some goals against Williston at home, which we kind of struggle to score some goals so that’s something we really focused on and worked on battling in practice and it seems like it’s paid off here in the last three weeks of the season,” Co-Head Coach Jason Bennett said.

But the biggest games of the season lie ahead, as the Magicians host either Williston or Bottineau Rugby to open the WDA tournament on Thursday, February 16 at Maysa Arena.

“It’s nice to be the one seed, just in terms of getting last change. You play the early game. If you win that first game, you’ve got the four or five seed. That keeps us out of all of the Bismarck brackets, and then just to be at home in Minot. Sleeping in your own bed, we’re comfortable with the locker room, we’re comfortable with all of those situations,” Bennett said.

In the net, the goaltender duo of Toby Strand and Blays Ostrom allow less than two and half goals a game with a save percentage just below 90 percent.

“It’s been a little interesting at times, but me and Toby are really good buddies, and the coaches are really good to us. They let us know who’s going and there hasn’t been a game where me and Toby have had games where we’re playing bad and we just keep sticking to that rotation and that’s just the way it goes with two really good goalies,” Junior Goaltender Blays Ostrom said.

It’s been good, it makes us compete every day in practice extremely hard and be the best we can be,” Senior Goaltender Toby Strand said.

On the offensive side, it’s been sophomore Mackley Morelli pacing the team with 33 points.

“I’m doing the same thing as last year. Looking up to the older guys like Jayden Luck and Zach Diehl last year. They were great seniors and captains last year with a lot of experience passed on through them, and I’m just trying to do what they do and stick to myself,” Morelli said.

“He’s a superstar. I’ve played with him since I was 7-8-9 years old. We’ve been playing together our whole lives and he’s always been the guy that once he gets the chance, he buries it and he won’t make a mistake, and if he does, he knows that he’s not going to do it again,” Ostrom said.