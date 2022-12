Saturday afternoon was a game of close contests on the ice for both boys and girls teams.

Minot 4 Dickinson 3 Final-Boys Grand Forks Central 5 Legacy 2 Final-Boys Williston 2 Jamestown 4 Final-Boys Century 2 Fargo North-South 3 Final-Girls Mandan 0 Grand Forks 1 Final-Girls Jamestown 1 Williston 2 Final-Girls Devils Lake 7 Dickinson 2 Final-Girls Fargo Davies 3 Minot 1 Final-Girls