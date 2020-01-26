Hockey: Minot girls fall, UMary dominates, Minot State impresses, Minotauros sweep Bobcats

In a busy day across the all levels of hockey, the highlight was a dominate win by the UMary Marauders over the Dakota College at Bottineau.

The Marauders put up nine goals, as they took down the Lumberjacks. Elsewhere, the Minot State women were able to top Minnesota in a 4-0 shutout.

At the high school level, the Minot girls fell at home to Devils Lake 6-2, while the Minot boys had a tough time at Grand Forks Central, 10-1.

The late game of the night was between the Minotauros and the Bobcats, where Minot was able to squeeze out a 2-1 win, sweeping the weekend series.