The high school hockey season is winding down and games now have more weight to them as the state tournament gets closer. The Minot Majettes hosted the Mandan Braves in a back and forth game in Minot that would eventually head to overtime.

Girls Scores:

Mandan Braves 3, Minot Majettes 4 – Overimte

Boys Scores:

Jamestown Blue Jays 5, Century Patriots 2