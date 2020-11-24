Hockey: Minot Majettes are ready for the challenge of 2020

With practices set to resume, the Minot High Girls Hockey team is looking to make it to the state championship game this season. But they know it won’t be an easy task, especially with a tough rival in the Bismarck Blizzard. (the footage in this story was shot before Governor Burgum’s executive order)

The Minot Majettes Hockey team is coming off their best finish in program history, taking 3rd place at state last season.

“It was really good we worked hard all season for it and just to get past that first round beating North/South, just felt really good,” says Junior Forward Abby Tallman. “It still gives me chills every time I go back to it but it’s really nice.”

“It was a really good accomplishment and its something that this team has never done before,” says forward Madison Knudson. “And I been on the team since my freshman year and it was something we could never accomplish but we came together last year and we did it.”

Co-Head Coaches Makayla Neuhalfen and Chris Stokke are coming off their first year and they feel team chemistry was a key take-away.

“If we just work together as a team, this year we have a lot of returners and a lot of new girls too so if we just come together as a team right away,” says Co-Head Coach Makayla Neuhalfen. “Last season it took us a while to mend those personalities together and it worked in the end so if we start that right away.”

Minot returns a lot of players this season and Coach Neuhalfen adds the upperclassmen are ready to take on a leadership role.

“Just telling them to believe in themselves and the work that they put into it, they will get, and it’s going to pay off,” says Knudson. “So keep working hard and it will come to you.”

The Majettes feel if they had one more period of hockey they could have beat the five time state champions Bismarck Blizzard but they are letting that fuel them this season.

“We need to work harder than we did last year, we need to train and condition hard while being focused to get to that championship game,” says Tallman. “I know I want it and I know a lot of girls out here want it too so we just got to work hard.”

“Just believing in ourselves and everyone is working hard out here, everyone on the team is has been putting in a lot of hardwork in the offseason and I think that just gives us more confidence to go out there and show them what we got,” says Knudson.

“We just come to practice everyday and work as hard as we can, we will be fine,” says Coach Neuhalfen.