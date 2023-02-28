While the Minot Majettes enter the girls hockey state tournament as just the five seed, they have the edge of playing on home ice, and they’ve shown they can beat the team they’ll see in the quarterfinals.

The chance to play in front of the home fans at the Maysa Arena in the biggest games of the year is an opportunity Minot Girls Hockey hopes to capitalize on.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled. The girls could not be more thrilled to be hosting it at this beautiful facility here in Minot. It’s not something that everyone gets to do and we couldn’t be more grateful. It just adds so much more to the weekend which is already so fun and so exciting,” Head Coach Chris Stokke.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us. It’s just nice to not have that bus ride and not have those bus legs so it’s nice for us to get that opportunity to show what we have in our house,” Senior Forward Taylyn Cope said.

The Majettes open up the state tournament with a team they’ve already played twice this year in West Fargo United, winning the first matchup 3-2 in OT, but then losing the most recent matchup nearly three weeks ago on the road.

“I just think the difference was we struggled to put the puck in the net, so if we can really get on top of it I think we’ll be fine to play. We’re both pretty nitty gritty teams so it’ll be good competition and as long as we can play the best we can we should be okay,” Senior Defender Kinsey Fjeld said.

“They battle top to bottom. They have really good lineup and solid goaltending in the back. We know that we’ll have to work together as a team and keep the communication high. Never get too high, never get too low,” Stokke said.

Scoring goals in key spots will go a long way in the Magi making a run at state, as the team scored two goals or less in nine of their ten total losses this season.

“You’ve got to take any shot you can take especially on certain goalies in this state, but we have some good players on the team that take those shots and take those opportunities. We have a lot of girls that see the ice really well, so it’s nice to see those girls that can take that shot, get it in,” Fjeld said.

Minot plays in the second quarterfinal game on day one of the state tournament.