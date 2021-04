Minot State’s women’s hockey team ended the regular season on a high note Saturday with a shutout win. The Beavers defeated Dakota College at Bottineau 4-0 for their second win in two days over the Lady Jacks.

The Beavers will be the No. 2 seed in the ACHA women’s DI national tournament April 15-19 in Minot.

The Bismarck Bobcats also ended Saturday night with a win. The Bobcats extended their winning streak to four straight games with a 2-1 win in overtime.