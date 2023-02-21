The 28-2 Minot State Men’s Hockey team is 5th in total goals in ACHA Division One, but only one skater ranks in the top 40 of that stat.

The scoring comes in waves for MSU, as 14 players have at least 15 total points on the season.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a more well-rounded group of forwards. I think there’s maybe been once all year that I’ve cut a bench down. We just roll four lines and I think that when you’re playing teams, especially in the postseason that are running two maybe three lines, that’s where you kind of wear teams down is being able to throw a fresh set of legs out there. We’re a deep a team as I’ve ever seen and ever been a part of,” Head Coach Wyatt Waselenchuk said.

“If one lines not going, then we’ve got another line that’s gonna be going so I think that’s important. We’re so deep as a team and we don’t need to rely on just one line to be going,” Junior Forward Carter Barley said.

The top ranked Beavers are ready for redemption, a season after an opening round exit in the national tournament.

“We’ve been talking about it all year. It was great to learn. It sucked in the moment, but it was a great learning experience from the team and I think we’re ready to go this year,” Sophomore Goaltender Jake Anthony.

While boasting a resume with multiple ranked wins, the team hopes its best hockey lies ahead.

“We’re just focused on playing playoff hockey. We’re a good, hard working team who can put pucks in the net and I think our goalies have been playing pretty well too,” Barley said.

“I think that we’re not quite peaking just yet. I think there’s still some things that we can certainly clean up but as our record indicates and as many qualities teams that we’ve played, we can hang with the best of them,” Waselenchuk said.

One of those areas Minot State can improve is converting on power play chances, where they rank 32nd in D-1.

“I feel like with the skill that we’ve have up front and on the back end, we’re still passing up too many opportunities just trying to get a little too cute. It’s almost like guys know how skilled the players are around them, and try to make things a little more complicated than it needs to be,” Waselenchuk said.