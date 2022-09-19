Minot State Men’s Hockey enters this season off an early end to last season.

The Beavers lost for just the third time in the first round of the ACHA national tournament to Ohio University 3-2 back in March.

That loss has the players extra excited to start this season.

“We had a lot of guys who could have left, but came back. They wanted to take a shot at the title again, so this group really wants to win. Ask any guy, they’re here to win and that’s what we want to do,” Sophomore Forward Reid Arnold said.