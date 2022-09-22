Minot State Men’s Hockey is focused on bouncing back from last season’s first round exit at the national tournament.

One consistent position group for the Beavers this season is the goaltender, with all three players returning this year after giving up an average of less than one and a half goals per game last season.

Having experience in the net gives the rest of the team extra confidence.

“It’s a crucial thing for us. When you get new goalies each year you don’t really know what to expect come game time and we’re excited to have all three of them back. They all work hard and we’re not afraid to put any of them in the net for any game,” Senior Forward Davis Sheldon said.

“It’s really good having three good goalies back there. If we have an off night up front, or if our defense is a big slow, we have good goalies back there to bail us out when we need a big stop,” Sophomore Center Reid Arnold said.

The Beavers open up the schedule at Jamestown September 30 at 7 p.m.