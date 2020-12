College level hockey was the focus on a Friday night in the Bismarck/Minot area, including a doubleheader at Maysa Arena.

Minot State got the night rolling, when they scored two early goals in the first period, winning 3-1 over Jamestown.

The Minotauros finished the night off with a big time win over the Austin Bruins, a 3-2 thriller in overtime.

In Bismarck, the Bobcats struggled again to contain the undefeated Aberdeen Wings, falling 7-0 at home.