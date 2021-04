The Minot State women’s hockey team saw its season come to an end on Sunday in the Frozen Four.

The Beavers faced Lindenwood for a place in the national title game on Monday. It was the Lions who won with a 3-0 shutout. They’ll face defending national champions Liberty University in the title game.

In men’s DI, the Beavers defeated Lindenwood 2-1 to secure a spot in the Frozen Four.