While we’re a long ways away from the start of the next NAHL hockey season, the Minot Minotauros made some additions to what will be a new look roster.

Minot added 10 players in the 2023 NAHL draft from a pool of amateur players 21 years old or younger, taking Hayden Stocks from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with the 16th pick in the first round.

With lots of talent to replace on the front and back end of the ice and in the net, Head Coach Cody Campbell is pleased with additions made to next years lineup.

“We’re really happy with the guys that we picked today. We’re really happy with the returning group of players that are coming back here to Minot and really excited about the group of players that we signed leading into today with our tenders, and that’s a process that goes from November 1st to Sunday of this past week,” Campbell said.