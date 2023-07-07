The Minot Minotauros hosted their main camp for the first time ever over the past three days at The Maysa to help determine next season’s roster.

This gives newcomers to the Tauros a good chance to get acclimated to what it’s like to live in the city they hope to play for.

“It’s good to see all of the returning guys. They treat you like family, welcoming you with open arms. For some of the new guys like myself, it’s all good to know each other and create that bond right now, which is huge in the summer,” Forward Will Dawson said.

“The guys that haven’t been here to Minot before get to see the facility and explore the town and that kind of stuff and see the support we have here, so I think it’s worked out really really well,” Head Coach and GM Cody Campbell said.