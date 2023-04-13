The NAHL Central Division couldn’t be much closer than it is heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Three playoff positions are up for grabs with the Minot Minotauros in a three way tie for third place after two wins at The Maysa last weekend over division champion Austin.

Minot now has a pair of road games against the Bruins with the chance to secure playoff position, facing the challenge of that matchup on the road.

“We’re a team that likes to play fast and we find a way to create a lot of offense and I think just focusing on our details is really going to help us,” Forward Trevor Stachowiak said.

“They’ve been really resilient all year and they’ve just shown a lot of belief in one another and belief in the group and we just need to continue with that,” Head Coach Cody Campbell said.