There was plenty of hockey action on Tuesday, including both Grand Forks Schools traveling to Bismarck, while Williston braved the elements outside against West Fargo.
High School Hockey Scores:
|Boys:
|Bismarck Demons
|0
|GF Red River
|11
|Final
|Boys:
|Century Patriots
|1
|GF Central
|2
|Final
|Boys:
|Alexandria, MN
|2
|Minot Magicians
|3
|Final
|Boys:
|West Fargo Packers
|7
|Williston Coyotes
|4
|Final
|Boys:
|Mayville-Portland Ice Dawgs
|6
|Bottineau-Rugby Braves
|0
|Final
|Girls:
|Thief River Falls, MN
|0
|Bismarck-Legacy
|3
|Final
|Girls:
|Anoka, MN
|3
|Century Patriots
|2
|Final-SO