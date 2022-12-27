There was plenty of hockey action on Tuesday, including both Grand Forks Schools traveling to Bismarck, while Williston braved the elements outside against West Fargo.

High School Hockey Scores:

Boys:Bismarck Demons0GF Red River11Final
Boys:Century Patriots1GF Central2Final
Boys:Alexandria, MN2Minot Magicians3Final
Boys:West Fargo Packers7Williston Coyotes4Final
Boys:Mayville-Portland Ice Dawgs6Bottineau-Rugby Braves0Final
Girls:Thief River Falls, MN0Bismarck-Legacy3Final
Girls:Anoka, MN3Century Patriots2Final-SO