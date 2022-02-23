The Legacy Sabers are poised for their first state tournament in program history, but it won’t come without its challenges.

Legacy heads to Fargo as a two-seed against a historically great Grand Forks Red River team. It’s been a simple but effective approach to the game for these players who feel that mistake-free hockey will lead the way to a win.

“We’ve grown as a group,” says head coach Mario Lamoureux. “The players have done a good job at figuring those situations out. We’re putting ourselves in better positions to be better defensively which in turn has given us more offense.”

“It’s making plays,” says sophomore Jameson Johnson. “Not complicating the game, just simple plays step by step. Coach says this all the time, don’t have to make the home run, just hit a single and single and that’s how we get our opportunities.”